SC to hear over 140 petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today

The Supreme Court will hear as many as 143 petitions against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 22.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, is likely to hear the batch of petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. On December 18, the bench issued a notice to the Centre on various pleas

IUML says in its plea that CAA violates the fundamental ‘Right to Equality’ and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion.

IUML seeks an interim stay on the operation of CAA and the Foreigner Amendment (Order), 2015 and Passport (Entry Into Rules) Amendment Rules, 2015.

The petition alleged that the government's CAA was against the basic structure of the Constitution and intended to explicitly discriminate against Muslims as the Act extended benefits only to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.

The plea filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says the Act is a "brazen attack" on core fundamental rights envisaged under the Constitution and treats "equals as unequal".

Ramesh said the substantial questions of law, including whether religion could be a factor to either acquire or deny citizenship in India, arose for consideration of the court as it was a "patently unconstitutional" amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955.

"The impugned Act creates two classifications, viz, classification on basis of religion and the classification on the basis of geography and both the classifications are completely unreasonable and share no rational nexus to the object of the impugned Act i.e., to provide shelter, safety and citizenship to communities who in their native country are facing persecution on grounds of religion," the plea says.

Some of the petitions filed later have also sought a stay on the operation of the legislation which came into force on January 10.

The apex court, on January 9, refused to entertain a plea seeking that the CAA be declared constitutional, saying the country was going through difficult times and there was so much violence that the endeavour should be for peace.

CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.