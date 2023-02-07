English
    SC to hear on Wednesday plea of AAP seeking mayoral election in MCD

    The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP was trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
    Both the BJP and AAP have accused each other of preventing the mayoral polls

    The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others seeking early holding of the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

    A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of a lawyer, appearing for the AAP, seeking urgent hearing of the plea.

    "We will list it tomorrow," the CJI said.

    On Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a mayor for the third time following a ruckus after the presiding officer said that the aldermen nominated by the LG will vote in the polls, prompting an agitated AAP to announce it will move the Supreme Court.