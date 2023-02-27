 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC to hear on March 21 pleas challenging tenure extension of ED director

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Aravind Kumar deferred the matter after noting that it needs a detailed hearing.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear on March 21 the pleas challenging the amended law allowing extension of up to five years for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director.

"List on March 21," the bench said.

As the hearing commenced, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that an affidavit has been filed by the Centre stating that the petitions in the matter have been filed on behalf of such leaders against whom cases of money laundering are pending.