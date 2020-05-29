App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear on June 2 plea seeking replacement of word India with 'Bharat'

As per a notice uploaded on the top court website, this matter would be listed for hearing on June 2 before a bench headed by the CJI.

PTI

The Supreme Court will hear on June 2 a plea which has sought a direction to the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan', claiming it will "instill a sense of pride in our own nationality." The plea has sought a direction to the government to take appropriate steps to bring amendment in Article 1 of the Constitution, which deals with name and territory of the Union, to the effect that "the same refers to the country as Bharat/Hindustan, to the exclusion of India".

The petition was listed for hearing on Friday before the apex court but it got deleted from the list as Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde was not available.

As per a notice uploaded on the top court website, this matter would be listed for hearing on June 2 before a bench headed by the CJI.

Close

The plea, filed by a Delhi-based man, has claimed that such an amendment will "ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past".

related news

"The removal of the English name though appears symbolic, will instill a sense of pride in our own nationality, especially for the future generations to come. In fact, the word India being replaced with Bharat would justify the hard fought freedom by our ancestors," the plea claimed.

Referring to the 1948 Constituent assembly debate on Article 1 of the then draft constitution, the plea said even at that time there was a "strong wave" in favour of naming the country as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'.

"However, now the time is ripe to recognize the country by its original and authentic name i.e. Bharat especially when our cities have been renamed to identify with the Indian ethos," it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #.bharat #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.