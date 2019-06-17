App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear on June 18 a plea for safety, security of doctors at govt hospitals

Due to the protests, the healthcare services in the country have been badly disrupted and many people are dying because of absence of doctors, the plea said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on June 17 said it will hear on June 18 a plea seeking safety and security of doctors in government hospitals across the country.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to list the matter for June 18 after the counsel appearing for the petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, sought urgent hearing.

The plea was filed on June 14 in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against assault on their colleagues by the family of a patient, who died on Monday night.

The petition has also sought directions to Union ministries of home affairs and health and West Bengal to depute government-appointed security personnel at all state-run hospitals across the country to ensure safety and security of doctors.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 11:20 am

tags #India #SC

