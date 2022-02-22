English
    SC to hear on February 23 plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10, 12

    A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other respondents concerned.

    February 22, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear tomorrow a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by the CBSE and several other boards this year.

    A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other respondents concerned.

    The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it urgently.

    The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment. The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #offline board exams #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 11:43 am

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.