Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear on February 26 Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter

It will be heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on February 20 decided to hear on February 26 the politically sensitive Ayodhya's Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter. It will be heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice S A Bobde, one of the five judges of the Constitution Bench, was not available that day.

Besides CJI and Justice Bobde, members of the bench are Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The bench will hear the appeals against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #Babri Masjid #India #Ram Mandir

