App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear on Dec 11 DMK's plea alleging quota given in Tamil Nadu local body polls as per 1991 census

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on Monday took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for DMK, that the state poll panel had decided to grant quota in local body elections based on 1991 Census instead of latest 2011 census as mandated under the law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a fresh plea of the DMK alleging that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission had decided to grant quota to women and SC/ST candidates in local bodies elections on the basis of 1991 census instead of 2011 census.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on Monday took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for DMK, that the state poll panel had decided to grant quota in local body elections based on 1991 Census instead of latest 2011 census as mandated under the law.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in its fresh plea, filed through lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, has challenged the poll panel's November 7 notification on grant of quota to women and SC/ST candidates in the upcoming local body polls.

Close

The Supreme Court had on Friday put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in Tamil Nadu for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months.

related news

The top court, however, had said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission could proceed with the elections to all panchayats at village, intermediate and district levels, in the remaining 31 revenue districts of the southern state.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #DMK #India #Supreme Court

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.