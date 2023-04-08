 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

SC to hear on April 10 plea for arrangement with YouTube to safeguard copyright of live-streamed proceedings

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

According to the April 10 cause list, uploaded on the apex court’s website, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala will hear the plea.

In its January 2 order, the bench had referred to an affidavit filed on behalf of the secretary general of the apex court in the matter

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking a direction for a special arrangement with YouTube for safeguarding the copyright of its live-streamed proceedings according to a 2018 judgment.

According to the April 10 cause list, uploaded on the apex court’s website, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala will hear the plea.

While hearing the matter on January 2, the Supreme Court had observed that it was very easy to criticise someone or throw a stone at somebody after a petitioner contended that the court’s registry has not followed the directions in the 2018 verdict on live-streaming of proceedings.

The bench had asked advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, what modalities can be followed for live-streaming at a time when the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was saying it does not have sufficient technical infrastructure to live-stream court proceedings without third party applications.