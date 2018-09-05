SC to hear next week plea to stay Rafale deal

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of advocate M L Sharma that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.
The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear next week a PIL seeking stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India with France.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of advocate M L Sharma that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.In his PIL, Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought stay on it.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 11:35 am