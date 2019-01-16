App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear next week plea challenging appointment of Nageswara Rao as interim CBI chief

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The Supreme Court on January 16 agreed to hear next week a plea by an NGO challenging the January 10 order of the government appointing IPS officer M Nageswara Rao as interim director of the CBI.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, appealed to the bench, also comprising Justices N L Rao and and S K Kaul, to hear the plea this January 18.

The CJI told Bhushan that it was "definitely not possible" to hear the matter on January 18 and the plea would be heard next week.
