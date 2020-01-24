App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear in open court plea of Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of verdict asking him to face trial

"Application seeking oral hearing of review petitions in open court is/are allowed. List review petitions before the court," a bench of justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said in its Thursday's order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court a plea by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of its verdict which had said the BJP leader will have to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his 2014 poll affidavit.

"Application seeking oral hearing of review petitions in open court is/are allowed. List review petitions before the court," a bench of justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said in its Thursday's order.

On Oct 1 2019, the apex court had set aside the Bombay High Court order which had given a clean chit to Fadnavis and had held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offences under the Representation of People's (RP) Act.

Close
The apex court's verdict had come on an appeal by one Satish Ukey, who had challenged the high court's order.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 01:08 pm

tags #Curretn Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Supreme Court #verdict

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.