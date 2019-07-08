App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear Friday plea challenging Bombay HC order upholding law granting reservation to Marathas

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on July 8 agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to uphold the law by which the Maratha community would get reservation in admissions and government jobs in Maharashtra.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Anriuddha Bose took note of the plea that the issue of Maratha quota needed an urgent hearing.

It decided to fix the petition for deliberations on July 12.

Close

The plea was filed in the apex court by Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of an NGO, "Youth for Equality".

It challenges the Bombay High Court order which upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in the state.

The plea said the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which provided a 12 per cent and a 13 per cent quota to the Maratha community in education and jobs respectively, breached the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its landmark judgment in the Indira Sawhney case, also known as the "Mandal verdict".

The Maharashtra government had also filed a caveat in the top court anticipating challenge to the verdict passed by the high court, saying no ex-parte order should be passed on any plea challenging the June 27 judgment of the high court without hearing the state

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.