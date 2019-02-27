App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear Centre's plea seeking stay on possible eviction of tribals, forest dwellers on February 28

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre's plea be listed for hearing on an urgent basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on February 28 the Centre's plea seeking a stay on the possible eviction of around 11.8 lakh tribals and traditional forest dwellers, whose claim for right over forest land has been rejected under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre's plea be listed for hearing on an urgent basis.

The apex court had earlier asked 21 states to apprise it about the action taken by them over the eviction of tribals and forest dwellers whose claim have been rejected.

The top court, in its February 13 order, had asked the chief secretaries of the states concerned to file affidavits stating whether those against whom the rejection orders were passed, have been evicted or not and if not, the reasons for the same.

The apex court was dealing with a batch of petitions on the issue that were filed for over a period since 2006.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 12:27 pm

