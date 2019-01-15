App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear after 4 weeks Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to PM Modi in Gujarat riots

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017, order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on January 15 said it would hear after four weeks a plea by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 11:49 am

