English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    SC to deliver verdict on pleas concerning interpretation of provisions of anti-money laundering law

    The apex court is also slated to hear several important matters, including a suo motu case to mull laying down guidelines regarding potential mitigating circumstances to be considered while imposing death sentence.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    Supreme Court

    Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday on a batch of petitions concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    The apex court is also slated to hear several important matters, including a suo motu case to mull laying down guidelines regarding potential mitigating circumstances to be considered while imposing death sentence.

    A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar would hear pleas relating to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 or the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and the Ancillary Rules.

    The court had earlier stayed further proceedings before high courts in matters involving challenges to the IT Rules, 2021 or the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and the Ancillary Rules, which are the subject matter of proceedings before it.

    The top court would also hear pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including those challenging the August 13, 2021 order of the Kerala High Court that had granted anticipatory bail to former Gujarat director general of police (DGP) R B Sreekumar, two former Kerala police officers -- S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga Dutt -- and a retired intelligence official, P S Jayaprakash, in connection with the 1994 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case.

    Close

    Related stories

    The matter pertains to the alleged framing of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the espionage case.

    During the hearing on the pleas concerning the interpretation of certain PMLA provisions, the apex court had deliberated on section 45 of the Act as well as section 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and also on balancing the rights of the accused.

    While section 45 of the PMLA deals with the aspect of offences to be cognisable and non-bailable, section 436A of the CrPC deals with the maximum period for which an undertrial prisoner can be detained.

    The apex court had also heard arguments on section 19 of the PMLA, which deals with the aspect of power to arrest, as well as section 3 that provides the definition of a money-laundering offence.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Money Laundering law #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 09:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.