App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC to decide on August 9 on shifting Unnao rape survivor to Delhi

On being told that there was no decision from the family members on this aspect, the bench fixed the matter for further hearing on August 9.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has fixed on August 9 to decide on the issue of transferring the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, to Delhi for better medical care.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose on August 5 inquired from amicus curiae and senior advocate V Giri, and other lawyers about the status of transferring them from a Lucknow hospital to the AIIMS, Delhi.

"What are they saying on transferring them for treatment to Delhi?" the bench asked.

Close

On being told that there was no decision from the family members on this aspect, the bench fixed the matter for further hearing on August 9.

related news

In the meantime, the bench was informed that the uncle of the Unnao rape survivor had been transferred to the Tihar jail in Delhi from a jail in Uttar Pradesh in pursuance of its earlier direction to ensure his safety.

The top court had on Friday put on hold its earlier order transferring the case of the collision from a Lucknow court to Delhi to enable the CBI to complete its investigation.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #India #SC #Unnao rape case

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.