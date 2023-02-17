 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC to consider listing of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 giving special status to J&K

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of senior advocate Raju Ramchandran, appearing for one of the parties, that the pleas needed an urgent hearing.

The Supreme Court Friday said it will take a decision on early listing of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"All right. I will take a call on it," the CJI said.

On December 14, last year also, the pleas for urgent listing were mentioned before the bench by Radha Kumar, an academic and author, who had intervened in pending petitions.