Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to consider listing of Centre's review, petitions challenging SC/ST Act amendments together

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider and do the needful.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on January 25 said it will consider listing the Centre's review and petitions challenging the amendments to the SC/ ST Act 2018, together before an appropriate bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider and do the needful.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said that a bench headed by Justice A K Sikri had on January 24 passed an order, saying it will be appropriate to hear the Centre's review and writ petitions against the SC/ST Act 2018 together.

The apex court had on January 24 refused to stay the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 which restored the provision that no anticipatory bail be granted to the accused.

Parliament on August 9 last year had passed the bill to overturn the apex court order relating to certain safeguards against arrest under the SC and ST law.

The court was hearing the pleas alleging that the two Houses of Parliament had "arbitrarily" decided to amend the law and restored the previous provisions in such a manner so that an innocent cannot avail the right of anticipatory bail.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 11:18 am

tags #India #SC/ST Act

