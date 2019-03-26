SC takes strong note of non-disclosure of banks' inspection reports by RBI

The Supreme Court Tuesday took strong note of non-disclosure of the annual inspection report of banks by the RBI under the Right to Information Act.

A bench comprising justices L N Rao and M R Shah said it may initiate contempt proceedings against the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) for not disclosing the annual inspection report of various banks under the transparency law.

The bench was hearing as many as three petitions filed by parties, including RTI activist Subhash Chandra Agrawal, alleging non-compliance of the law by the federal bank.

The apex court and the Central Information Commission had earlier held that the RBI cannot refuse to put the inspection reports in the public domain under the transparency law.