App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC takes strong note of non-disclosure of banks' inspection reports by RBI

A bench comprising justices L N Rao and M R Shah said it may initiate contempt proceedings against the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) for not disclosing the annual inspection report of various banks under the transparency law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court Tuesday took strong note of non-disclosure of the annual inspection report of banks by the RBI under the Right to Information Act.

A bench comprising justices L N Rao and M R Shah said it may initiate contempt proceedings against the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) for not disclosing the annual inspection report of various banks under the transparency law.

The bench was hearing as many as three petitions filed by parties, including RTI activist Subhash Chandra Agrawal, alleging non-compliance of the law by the federal bank.

The apex court and the Central Information Commission had earlier held that the RBI cannot refuse to put the inspection reports in the public domain under the transparency law.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 10:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Right to Information Act #Supreme Court

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho is Best Film

60 Nominations Filed From Five Seats For Phase 2 of Elections in Assam

Denied Ticket, Congress MLA Takes Away 300 Chairs From Party Office

IPL 2019: Chennai Register Comfortable Victory to Maintain Perfect Sta ...

India, Bangladesh to Start Cruise Service Through Sunderbans from Frid ...

More Than Half of Indians Satisfied With Governance, Three Quarters Be ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Announced Best Actress for Raazi

Modi Govt Declines RTI Query Asking for Details of Shaktikanta Das’ ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao Wins Best Actor(Male) Award for Bad ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

General Elections 2019: Facebook rolls out 'Candidate Connect' feature

Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme, explained

Jobs, healthcare, drinking water top priorities for voters: Survey

Boeing fix will prevent repeated activation of anti-stall system

Wall Street lifted by gains in techs, energy

Oil rises to $68 as supply cuts outweigh economic worry

Gold dips as dollar rebounds, risk appetite improves

RBI fines PNB for non-compliance on SWIFT use

Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says c ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Uttar Pradesh's forest farmers await official recognition, govt benefi ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Miami Open 2019: Debate surrounding Nick Kyrgios' underarm serve finds ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao to soon lock in his next fil ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: MS Dhoni, shane Wa ...

Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.