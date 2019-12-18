App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC takes note of rising rape cases, seeks status report from states, high courts

Referring to the gruesome 2012-Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, the top court said it had shocked the conscience of the nation and delay in such matters in recent times has created agitation, anxiety and unrest in the minds of people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking serious note of rising rape cases in India, the Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu (on its own) cognizance for assessment of the criminal justice system in response to sexual offences.

Referring to the gruesome 2012-Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, the top court said it had shocked the conscience of the nation and delay in such matters in recent times has created agitation, anxiety and unrest in the minds of people.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought response and status report by February 7, 2020 from all the states and high courts on several aspects in such cases including probe, collection of evidence, forensic and medical evidence, recording of statement of victim and time frame for trial.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said it needs to collate information and status for holistic implementation of provisions of rape law and appointed senior advocate Siddharth Luthra as amicus curiae for assisting it in the matter.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

