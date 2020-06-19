App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC takes note of different COVID-19 testing charge, asks Centre to decide

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah, which would pass the order later, observed during the hearing that there should be uniformity in COVID-19 testing charge in all states.

The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the differences in COVID-19 testing charges in various states and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and said all states should set up panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care the patients.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

It indicated however that the court will not venture into the fixation of the charges which will be taken care of by the Centre.

It said the court may also consider passing an order for installation of CCTVs in hospitals to ensure monitoring of patient care.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:35 pm

#coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

