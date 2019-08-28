App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC to examine legal challenge to abrogation of Article 370, refers matter to 5-judge Constitution bench

The apex court will review the constitutional validity of the government’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to J&K

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on August 28 referred petitions challenging constitutional validity of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs), to the Constitution bench.

The petitions will be heard by a five-judge Constitutional bench in the first week of October.

The apex court will review the constitutional validity of the government’s move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to J&K. The court was hearing pleas against the decision.

Close

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi was not in agreement with the Centre that there was no need for issuance of notice in the matter as Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General were marking their presence in the court.

related news

The Attorney General said whatever being said by this court had been sent before the United Nations.

As the counsel appearing for both sides were involved in arguments and counter-arguments, the bench said, "We know what to do, we have passed the order. We are not going to change".

The top court also issued a notice to the Centre on the issue of restrictions imposed on media in Jammu and Kashmir. The court has asked the government to respond within a week.

This was based on the plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin who had sought a direction for relaxing restrictions on the internet, landline and other communication channels.

(To be updated)(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Legal #Supreme Court

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.