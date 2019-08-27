App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC to hear P Chidambaram's plea against remand order today

It will also hear his separate petition challenging the Delhi High Court's order denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) will on August 27 hear a fresh plea filed by senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram challenging the August 22 order of the trial court remanding him to CBI's custody till August 26 in the INX Media case.

The plea is listed for hearing before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

It will also hear his separate petition challenging the Delhi High Court's August 20 order denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates related to the INX Media case

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, mentioned the matter before the bench on Monday and said that his fresh plea challenging the August 22 trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody was not listed for hearing today despite the apex court's direction last week.

However, the bench told Sibal that it would be listed for hearing only after the apex court registry gets necessary orders from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

"The registry has some difficulty and they have to take orders from the Chief Justice," the bench told Sibal.

"List the matters before an appropriate bench after obtaining order from the Chief Justice of India," the bench noted in its order.

Chidambaram has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court's August 20 order dismissing his anticipatory bail in the INX media corruption and money laundering cases lodged by CBI and ED.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench dismissed his plea against the high court verdict rejecting his anticipatory bail petition in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam.

The apex court said Chidambaram's plea in the CBI case has become "infructuous" since he has been arrested by the agency.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 07:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #P Chidambaram #Supreme Court

