Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC summons former CBI chief Nageshwar Rao over transfer in Bihar shelter home case

Rao is required to appear before the apex court on February 12

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on February 7 summoned former interim Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director M Nageshwar Rao over ongoing investigation in the Bihar shelter home rape case.

The apex court pulled up the former CBI interim director for transferring the head of the probe team in the case.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said, “God help you now. We are going to take this issue very seriously,” according to News18.

"CBI officials have played with our order," CJI Gogoi added.

The top court also directed S Bhasu Ram, in-charge Director of Prosecution CBI, to appear in the court for violating its order.

Rao is required to appear before the court on February 12.

Joint Director AK Sharma had earlier been shifted out and made an Additional Director in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Sharma was investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

SC has also sought to know if the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) was informed about its order of not transferring any officer probing the case.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #M Nageshwar Rao

