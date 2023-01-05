 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC stays Uttarakhand HC's directions on removal of encroachments from railway land in Haldwani

Jan 05, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

The apex court issued notices to the Railways and the state government seeking their responses on a batch of pleas challenging the high court order for removal of encroachments.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the directions of the Uttarakhand High Court regarding removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.

According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on the land.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and A S Oka observed that it is a "human issue" and some workable solution needs to be found.

The top court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 7.

The high court on December 20 last year had ordered demolition of constructions on encroached railway land at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani.