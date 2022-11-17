 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC stays Bombay HC observation on adopting stray dogs for feeding them

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

The apex court directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to take steps for the general public to feed stray dogs at appropriate locations, demarcated and identified by them.

Representational image. (Photo: Akshay Bandre via Unsplash)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court's observation about those interested in protection and welfare of stray dogs, including feeding them, in Nagpur must adopt or put them up in dog shelter homes and bear expenses for their maintenance.

"You cannot insist that people who want to feed them must adopt them," the court observed orally during the hearing.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J K Maheshwari also asked the public to ensure no nuisance is caused by feeding the stray dogs.

The bench said till the next date of hearing no coercive steps should be taken in pursuance of the October 20 order of the high court, which had ordered imposition of penalty of Rs 200 for every breach.

The apex court was hearing petitions challenging the high court order which said no citizen of Nagpur and areas surrounding it shall feed or make any attempt to feed stray dogs in public places, gardens, etc.