SC slams Centre for not providing details of MPs, MLAs with criminal records

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Centre for not providing the details of MPs and MLAs who have criminal records. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had filed a petition in the top court, asking for direction to special courts to expedite criminal trials registered against MPs and MLAs.

The SC asked the central government to file its response to the plea by September 5, when the matter of the hearing would be taken up, reported the Times of India.

The Centre was asked to set up at least 12 special courts in December 2017 by the SC, to exclusively try cases involving politicians. It should have started functioning on March 1 this year.

A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi pulled up the Centre and asked about the courts and whether they were sessions or magisterial courts, what their jurisdiction was and the number of cases each of the courts had.

The apex court also asked the government if more such courts would be set up in the future. The details had to be furnished before its hearing on August 28.

The SC observed that the Centre had submitted incomplete information in the affidavit, saying they were in the middle of compiling information received from the states.

The bench had also inquired about the 1,581 cases involving MLAs and MPs and whether they had been disposed of within the time frame of one year as envisaged by the court in March 2014.

“How many of these cases have ended in acquittal/conviction of MPs and MLAs? Between 2014 and 2017, had any further criminal cases been lodged against any present or former legislator and if so, the details of them had to be provided to the court,” the bench said.

The court was declaring the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, under which convicted politicians cannot contest elections for six years after serving a jail term.