SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

A bench of top court Justices M R Shah and CT Ravikumar directed the chief justice of the Bombay High Court to place Saibaba's appeal and that of other accused not before the same bench which had discharged them and the case be heard by another bench.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba in a Maoist links case and remanded it back to the high court for fresh consideration on merits within four months.

A bench of top court Justices M R Shah and CT Ravikumar directed the chief justice of the Bombay High Court to place Saibaba's appeal and that of other accused not before the same bench which had discharged them and the case be heard by another bench.

It said that question of law, including sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), is to remain open for adjudication by the high court. The top court had on October 15 suspended the Bombay High Court order acquitting Saibaba and others in the case.

Advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh appeared for the Maharashtra government and senior advocate R Basant represented Saibaba in the case in the apex court.