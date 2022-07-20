SC set to hear pleas related to Maharashtra, Mohd Zubair & BCCI

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday several important cases, including the pleas pertaining to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the petition by Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair relating to FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court would also take up for hearing the plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers, including President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

A petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging postponement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital would also be heard by the top court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is scheduled to hear the Maharashtra as well as the BCCI matters.

The turmoil in Maharashtra had began with a rebellion in the Shiv Sena following which Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister on June 29.

A day later, rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as chief minister with the BJP as his partner. The MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena recently filed a fresh plea in the apex court challenging the disqualification proceedings initiated against them under the constitutional scheme.

Besides these cases, the apex court is also slated to hear an application in the suo motu case of 2020 in which the court had earlier taken cognisance of the problems and miseries of migrant labourers during the COVID-19 pandemic and had passed a slew of directions. The plea filed by the AAP would be heard by a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

The matter pertaining to the MCD polls was mentioned for urgent listing on Tuesday before a bench headed by the CJI, which agreed to hear it on Wednesday. The Justice D Y Chandrachud-led bench, which had on July 18 directed that no "precipitative steps" be taken against Zubair in connection with the five FIRs he is facing in Uttar Pradesh, would hear his petition.