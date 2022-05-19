One-year sentence for Navjot Singh Sidhu in 3-decade-old road rage case, says ‘Will submit to the majesty of law'

Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was on May 19 sentenced to one year in jail by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case in which a 65-year-old man was killed.

Soon after the court's order, Sidhu tweeted, "Will submit to the majesty of law…"

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul passed the order on a review plea filed by the victim's family seeking a harsher punishment for the former minister.

The court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily causing hurt" to Guram Singh but spared him a jail term and fined him Rs 1,000.

Sidhu, who joined the Congress in 2017 after spending years in the BJP, was found guilty of "voluntarily causing hurt" under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code by the court in May 2018.

Sidhu had on December 27, 1988, pulled Singh out of his car at a traffic intersection in his home town of Patiala in Punjab and assaulted him over a disagreement about vehicle driving.

In 2006, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had found Sidhu guilty of violating Section 304-II of the IPC and sentenced him to three years in prison.

(With PTI inputs)