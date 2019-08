SC seeks responses from Centre, states & UTs on plea to prevent suicide

The Supreme Court on August 2 sought responses from the Centre, all states and Union Territories (UTs) on a plea seeking effective implementation of a public health programme for prevention and reduction of suicides across the country.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah issued the notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who has also sought a direction to all the states and UTs to start a project for providing support and advice to persons with suicidal thoughts through call centres and helplines.

Referring to data provided by the Delhi Police, the petitioner said that 140 cases of suicides of children below 18 years were recorded from 2014 to 2018.

The plea said failure of the authorities in "drafting, designing and implementing public health programme for the prevention and reduction of suicides in India is not only violative of section 29 and 115 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 but is also in violation of Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India.