SC seeks response of Centre on plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the union ministry of law and justice and Minority Affairs on the plea seeking entry of women in mosques.
The plea was filed by one Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade for issuance of direction to government authorities and Muslim bodies like Wakf Board to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 12:30 pm