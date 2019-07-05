App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks response from Centre, UIDAI on plea against new Aadhaar ordinance

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde also issued notice to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) seeking its response on the plea which has also challenged the Aadhaar (Pricing of Aadhaar Authentication Services) Regulations, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a plea challenging the provisions of the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde also issued notice to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) seeking its response on the plea which has also challenged the Aadhaar (Pricing of Aadhaar Authentication Services) Regulations, 2019.

The petitioner alleged in his plea that the 2019 ordinance and regulations violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Close
"The impugned ordinance creates a backdoor to permit private parties to access the Aadhaar ecosystem, thus enabling state and private surveillance of citizens and the impugned regulations permit the commercial exploitation of personal and sensitive information which has been collected and stored for state purposes only," the PIL claimed.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.