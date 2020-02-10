App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks Rajasthan govt's response on plea for probe into death of over 100 infants at Kota hospital

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor K K Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government on a plea seeking probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota recently.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor K K Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking probe into the death of new-born babies due to lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

Over 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital recently.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kota Hospital #Rajasthan government #Supreme Court

