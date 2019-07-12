App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks Maharashtra govt's response on pleas challenging HC order upholding reservation to Marathas

A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi did not stay the Bombay HC order upholding the constitutional validity of the Maratha quota law, but made it clear that the aspect allowing the reservation for Marathas with a retrospective effect from 2014 would not be made operational.

The Supreme Court sought the Maharashtra government's response on July 12 on pleas challenging a Bombay High Court order that upheld the grant of reservations to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not stay the Bombay High Court court order upholding the constitutional validity of the Maratha quota law, but made it clear that the aspect allowing the reservation for Marathas with a retrospective effect from 2014 would not be made operational.

The bench was hearing two appeals, including one filed by J Laxman Rao Patil challenging the high court order that upheld the constitutional validity of the quota for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in Maharashtra.
