Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC seeks J&K administration's response on plea challenging Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA

The bench has now posted the plea for hearing on March 18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court, on February 26, issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration and sought its response on a petition challenging the detention of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked Iltija Mufti, daughter of the PDP chief, to give an undertaking stating that she has not filed any other petition before other judicial forums, including the high court, challenging the detention of her mother.

Iltija had filed a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition in the apex court challenging the government's order issued on February 5 for invoking the PSA provision against Mehbooba Mufti to keep her in detention.

Earlier, the same bench had issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration on a similar plea filed against the government notification invoking the PSA against former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 12:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

