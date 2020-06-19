App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks explanation from registry on why Vijay Mallya's review plea not listed for three years

A bench Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan, which took up the review petition on June 16, directed the apex court registry to furnish all the details including names of the officials who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition for last three years.

PTI

The Supreme Court has directed its registry to explain why the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya, who had sought review of its 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children, was not listed before the concerned court for last three years.

A bench Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan, which took up the review petition on June 16, directed the apex court registry to furnish all the details including names of the officials who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition for last three years.

"According to the record, placed before us, the review petition was not listed before the court for last three years. Before we deal with the submissions raised in the review petition, we direct the registry to explain why the review petition was not listed before the concerned court for last three years," the bench said in its June 16 order which was uploaded on the apex court website on Friday.

Close

Taking strong note of the undue delay in listing of the review petition, the bench asked the registry to furnish explanation within two weeks.

related news

"The review petition shall, thereafter, be considered on merits," the bench said in its order.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court #Vijay Mallya

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | COVID-19 fight: Here's all you need to know about Dexamethasone

Explained | COVID-19 fight: Here's all you need to know about Dexamethasone

Delhi HC refuses stay on govt decision for requisition of Eros Grand hotel as COVID hospital

Delhi HC refuses stay on govt decision for requisition of Eros Grand hotel as COVID hospital

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.