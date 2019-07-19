App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks EPCA comments on plea questioning its constitution

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on July 19 sought comments from the Environment Pollution Control Authority on an application questioning the EPCA's constitution on the ground that it has members only from Delhi. The SC-empowered EPCA is headed by retired IAS officer Bhure Lal and consists of several members including Centre for Science and Environment Director General Sunita Narain. The authority is tasked with taking steps to curb air pollution in the Delhi-NCR.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in matters related to pollution, told a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta that the plea was "completely misconceived" as the applicant does not know how the EPCA works.

Singh told the bench that EPCA is engaged in monitoring pollution in Delhi-NCR and it consults and deliberates with the chief secretaries of NCR states.

To this, the bench observed, "EPCA can inquire from the chief secretary in case they want help. Chief secretary is a very busy person."

The bench also said the chief secretary of a state has to remain in touch with his chief minister for administrative work.

The bench asked the EPCA to file its comments on the application.

The issue cropped up when the bench was hearing a matter relating to air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The applicant's counsel said people only from Delhi were EPCA members and demanded that persons from other NCR states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan should also be in EPCA.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #EPCA #India #Supreme Court

