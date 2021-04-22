SC seeks Centre’s response on Vedanta's plea to reopen Tuticorin plant for oxygen production

A private security guard stands in front of the main gate of Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin

The Supreme Court on April 22 asked the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government to respond to Vedanta’s plea seeking permission to reopen its Tuticorin plant to produce medical oxygen and help India fight the second wave of the pandemic.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea to restart Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper Plant in Tuticorin, which was shut down in 2018 over serious environmental violations.

An India Today report quoted senior advocate Harish Salve as saying before the Supreme Court that: “Vedanta has a copper plant. We are not asking for the reopening of the copper plant. We are asking for relief as we have an oxygen plant in the copper plant premises. 1,000 tonnes of oxygen per day can be manufactured there. We are ready to give this for free.”

Salve further said that Vedanta can “start operations in about a week” if the Tuticorin plant is allowed to reopen immediately.

The plea was supported by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, but not the Tamil Nadu government.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Appearing on behalf of the state government, advocate KV Vishwanathan reminded the SC that the plant was closed over serious environmental violations and this plea might just be a ploy to reopen the unit.

He added: “We don't know how they will segregate the oxygen plant from the copper plant and power plant. The application filed by them has said they need 2-4 weeks to start functioning. Just yesterday, their chief executive has said they need 45 days to get compression machines and start oxygen manufacturing. Now their lawyer says they can manufacture in one week. What is the truth?”

The Vedanta plea will be heard again in the apex court on April 23.