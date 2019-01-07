App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks Centre's response on plea alleging arrests under scrapped Sec 66 A of IT Act

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said concerned officials will be arrested and sent to jail if the apex court order of March 24, 2015 scrapping the provision of the IT Act is violated.

The Supreme Court on January 6 sought the Centre's response on a plea alleging prosecutions even after the apex court scrapped Section 66 A of the IT Act under which a person could be arrested for posting allegedly “offensive” content on websites.

Appearing for the NGO PUCL, advocate Sanjay Parikh said more than 22 people have been arrested under the provision of the IT Act scrapped by the top court in 2015.
