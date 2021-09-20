SC seeks Centre's response on door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for differently abled

Issuing notice to the Centre, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna also sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about steps taken so far to vaccinate the differently abled and the government's proposals on the matter.

At the outset, advocate Pankaj Sinha, appearing for the NGO Evara Foundation, said there are two documents, including one by the Indian Medical Association that has said COVID-19 vaccination needs to be done door-to-door to ensure maximum coverage.

He said Jharkhand and Kerala have successfully done so and it could therefore be carried out for for the differently abled.

The bench noted that the plea seeks relief in the nature of door-to-door vaccinations to the extent feasible for the differently abled, preference in scheduling of vaccinations and a dedicated helpline for the differently abled apart from the CoWIN portal.

It said the petitioner has relied on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which envisages the principle of reasonable accommodation.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Sinha submitted that notice be also issued to all the states and union territories.

The bench told Sinha that if it does so, it will take two months to get their response.

“We are at first issuing notice to Centre to see what their response is and if there is need for issuing notice to states/UTs in future, we can always do so in the future,” the bench said.