App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks Centre's reply on whether publishing Acts by pvt parties infringes on govt copyright

The appeal came up for hearing through video-conferencing before the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, which issued notice and asked the Centre to file its response on it.

PTI

The Supreme Court Friday sought the Centre's response on a plea which has raised a legal question as to whether publication of bare Acts, an exact text of a particular law, by private parties amounted to infringement of the government's copyright. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde agreed to hear the appeal filed against the November last year order of the Delhi High Court which said that action would be taken by the government against "erring publishers" in accordance with law, rules, regulations and policies as and when there is any violation of the Copyright Act, 1957 and other provisions of the Constitution.

The appeal came up for hearing through video-conferencing before the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, which issued notice and asked the Centre to file its response on it.

The petitioner, Arpit Bhargava, has claimed in his appeal that the high court did not consider that there is a "blatant laxity" on the part of the government in not giving effect to the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution "by not publishing on its own and ensuring the availability of authentic, accurate and reasonably priced hard copies of central acts, rules, notifications, regulations etc and various amendments from time to time for the benefit of the public at large".

Close

The appeal, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has alleged that the high court "failed to consider that the loss to public at large is not only due to high prices charged but due to inaccurate and non-authentic reproduction of Acts, rules, notifications, regulations etc".

related news

It alleged that the government is guilty of contravening and making provisions of The Copyright Act, 1957 "nugatory" by allowing the private publishers to publish mere central Acts without addition of any original matter or commentary.

"From the bare acts of various private publishers, it is amply clear that there is no originality involved in the work and mere 'copy paste' has been done of derivative work," it said.

It said that the government departments concerned have failed to frame a policy or guidelines regarding publications and dissemination of knowledge relating to Acts of parliament, rules, notifications etc through a transparent and authentic mechanism aimed at benefitting the public at large.

"All this is necessary in order to ensure publication and availability of accurate, authentic and reasonably priced hard copies of central Acts, rules, notifications, regulations etc," it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IMF to give Ukraine $5 billion to cope with coronavirus fallout

IMF to give Ukraine $5 billion to cope with coronavirus fallout

Donald Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

Donald Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on BFSI sector

Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on BFSI sector

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.