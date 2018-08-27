App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks Centre's reply on plea against non-appointment of grievance officer by WhatsApp

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra issued notice to the Centre and the messaging platform on a plea filed by an organisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today sought response of the Centre and WhatsApp on a plea alleging that the social media giant does not comply with the provision of appointing a grievance officer and other laws of India.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra issued notice to the Centre and the messaging platform on a plea filed by an organisation, Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change, to restrain the social media giant from proceeding with its payment systems unless it fully complies with provisions of the Reserve Bank of India.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 02:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.