SC seeks Centre response on pleas seeking uniform divorce law

The please seeks steps to weed out the differences in divorce laws based on religion, place of birth, caste, sex, or race.

The Supreme Court of India on December 16 sought the Centre’s response on twin pleas seeking directions for “uniform grounds of divorce” for all.

A Supreme Court Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices V Ramasubramanian and AS Bopanna issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and the Ministry of Law and Justice, and sought their response to the pleas filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

In the plea, Upadhyay sought a direction to the Centre to remove differences in grounds of maintenance, alimony, and make the law equal for all to uphold the spirit of the Constitution.

He has urged that steps be taken to weed out the differences in divorce laws based on religion, place of birth, caste, sex, or race.

He contended in his plea that all women (irrespective of their religion) must be treated equally and urged the government to not uphold any practice, religious or otherwise, that denies women their fundamental rights, reported the Hindustan Times.

Upadhyay also made the case for a gender-neutral uniform ground for divorce.

“Grounds of divorce are neither gender neutral nor religion neutral. For example, adultery is a ground of divorce for Hindus, Christians and Parsis but not for Muslims. Incurable leprosy is a ground of divorce for Hindus and Christians but not for Parsis and Muslims. Impotency is a ground of divorce for Hindus-Muslims but not for Christian-Parsis. Underage marriage is a ground of divorce for Hindus but not for Christians, Parsis and Muslims,” read the petition.

In India, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists seek divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and Muslims, Parsis, and Christians follow their respective personal religious laws. Interfaith couples seek divorce under the Special Marriage Act, 1956. If one of the partners is a foreigner, the couple has to apply for divorce under the Foreign Marriage Act, 1969.