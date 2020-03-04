App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 12:34 PM IST

SC seeks CBI response on providing copy of probe into disinvestment of govt share in PSU Hindustan Zinc

Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an association of officers related to the PSU firm, that there were corrupt practises in divesting government shares.

PTI
 
 
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the CBI's response on providing a copy of its probe report closing the preliminary inquiry into the disinvestment of the government's share in PSU Hindustan Zinc Limited in 2002.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an association of officers related to the PSU firm, that there were corrupt practises in divesting government shares in Hindustan Zinc Limited during the NDA regime.

On being told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that preliminary inquiry into the case has been closed, the bench asked him to apprise the court whether it can provide a copy of its closure report to the complainant which has alleged corrupt practices in the deal.

In 2002, the Centre had decided to divest its controlling shares in Hindustan Zinc Limited and a PIL was filed in 2013 seeking CBI probe into the deal and restraining the government from further divesting its share in the PSU firm.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 12:30 pm

