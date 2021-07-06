SC says pray for home, rejects pleas for rath yatras at places other than Puri

Odisha has allowed Rath Yatra only at Puri Jagannath Temple in view of the COVID-19 situation. (Representative image)

The Supreme Court on July 6 rejected a bunch of petitions filed by individuals and organisations for permission to hold rath yatras at various places other than the Jagannath Temple at Puri in Odisha.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said that it would not interfere with the directions passed by the state government under the Disaster Management Act.

“We are sorry. We also feel bad,” said the bench.

The state government allowed the annual rath yatra only at Puri Jagannath Temple in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“You and I are not the people who can predict the COVID-19 situation. Don't poke your knowledge into this matter. Let the government decide,” the CJI was quoted as saying by website Bar and Bench.

Dismissing the petitions, Chief Justice Ramana said, "We hope and trust god will allow next rath yatra at least."

If people want to pray to God, they can do so from their homes, the chief justice said. "I also wanted to go to Puri Jagannath Temple, but now is not the time," he said.

The rath yatra of Lord Jagannath in Odisha’s Puri is an annual ritual and is scheduled for July 12 this year.

Several state governments across the country have either banned or scaled down pilgrimages and other religious events in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

