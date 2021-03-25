English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

SC says army's evaluation process 'discriminatory', allows permanent commission to women officers

The Supreme Court said the process by which women officers were evaluated did not address the gender discrimination concern raised in its 2020 verdict.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
Representative image (PTI)

Representative image (PTI)

The Supreme Court on March 25 allowed the pleas of several women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers seeking permanent commission (PC) in the Indian Army and said that the annual confidential report (ACR) evaluation process was flawed and discriminatory.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud delivered the verdict on March 25 on a batch of pleas filed by several women officers who had sought compliance of its February 2020 directions to the Centre for grant of permanent commission, promotions and consequential benefits.

In its order, the bench said the process by which women officers were evaluated did not address the gender discrimination concern raised in the verdict delivered by the apex court in 2020.

The court said the ACR evaluation criteria for grant of permanent commission to women officers ignored the achievement and laurels brought by them to the Indian Army.

In its landmark verdict delivered on February 17 2020, the top court had directed that women officers in the army be granted permanent commission, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

Close

It had directed that within three months, all serving SSC women officers have to be considered for permanent commission irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Mar 25, 2021 12:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.