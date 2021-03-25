SC says army's evaluation process 'discriminatory', allows permanent commission to women officers

Representative image (PTI)

The Supreme Court on March 25 allowed the pleas of several women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers seeking permanent commission (PC) in the Indian Army and said that the annual confidential report (ACR) evaluation process was flawed and discriminatory.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud delivered the verdict on March 25 on a batch of pleas filed by several women officers who had sought compliance of its February 2020 directions to the Centre for grant of permanent commission, promotions and consequential benefits.

In its order, the bench said the process by which women officers were evaluated did not address the gender discrimination concern raised in the verdict delivered by the apex court in 2020.

The court said the ACR evaluation criteria for grant of permanent commission to women officers ignored the achievement and laurels brought by them to the Indian Army.

In its landmark verdict delivered on February 17 2020, the top court had directed that women officers in the army be granted permanent commission, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

It had directed that within three months, all serving SSC women officers have to be considered for permanent commission irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.

(With inputs from PTI)