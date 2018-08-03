App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC restrains ED from taking coercive action against Nalini Chidambaram in Saradha case

A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also issued notice to the ED on her plea challenging the dismissal of her petition by the Madras High Court against ED summons in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today restrained the Enforcement Directorate from taking any coercive action against Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union minister P Chidambaram, in a case related to Saradha chit fund scam.

A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also issued notice to the ED on her plea challenging the dismissal of her petition by the Madras High Court against ED summons in the case.

The Madras High Court on July 10 dismissed an appeal by Nalini Chidambaram against a single-judge bench's order rejecting her plea challenging the ED summons.

The high court had said that Section 50 (2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) gave sufficient ammunition to an authority to summon any person whose attendance was considered necessary for investigation.

related news

It had also rejected her contention that women cannot be called for investigation out of their place of residence under CrPC Section 160, saying she was not entitled to invoke the section.

The impugned notice was issued on finding certain new facts and contradiction in the statements given, which could not be satisfactorily explained by the authorised agent.

The ED had issued the first summons on September 7, 2016, asking Nalini Chidambaram to appear before it at its Kolkata office. It subsequently issued fresh summons after the single judge's order.

She was allegedly paid a legal fee of Rs 1 crore by the Saradha group for her appearances in court and the Company Law Board over a television channel purchase deal.

In the appeal, she contended that if the trend of summoning and calling advocates who have been engaged by their clients for rendering professional services was not nipped in the bud, it may lead to "disastrous consequences".
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 01:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nalini Chidambaram #Saradha case

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.