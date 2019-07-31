SC reserves verdict on whether to refer to Constitution bench pleas against 10% quota

The Supreme Court July 31 reserved verdict on whether to refer to a Constitution bench a batch of pleas challenging Centre's decision to grant 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section (EWS).

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice Bobde that the Constitution (103 amendment) Act, 2019 granting 10 percent reservation to EWS is intended to uplift around 200 million people who are still below the poverty line.